Welwyn Garden City livestream hosts American pastor who was arrested for hosting church services despite lockdown
PUBLISHED: 11:58 25 April 2020
A Welwyn Garden City-based church hosted a livestream featuring an American pastor who made headlines after being arrested for holding church services in Florida in spite of social distancing rules.
Herts International Church streamed an interview with Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne in two parts last week on their Facebook page.
The pastor was arrested in March for hosting large church services, but he has previously been in the news for a number of reasons – once for meeting Donald Trump.
The show is hosted by Bianca and Brad Norman, who said: “A lot of what you have been reading about Pastor Rodney is fake news, so tonight we want to give him an opportunity to clear the decks and the facts.”
Howard-Browne covered a number of issues throughout the interview touching on topics that feature in his most recent book, ‘Killing the Planet: How a Financial Cartel Doomed Mankind’.
He spoke first about his recent arrest at his mega church for holding services with large numbers of people during the COVID-19 crisis.
During which he claimed that he bought hospital grade machines that destroy every virus within 10 minutes.
He said: “People come into the building with allergies and within an hour they can breathe clearly.
“We didn’t open our church to kill people, we opened our church to heal people.”
The pastor, who hosts live streams to tens of thousands and has a book about the virus coming out next month, claims the lockdown is “about the end of free speech”.
He said: “People think this is about a virus it isn’t, this is about shutting down the church.
“I’m not saying there isn’t a virus and I’m not saying people aren’t dying but there’s a lot of misinformation around it.”
He then goes on to deny global warming, saying: “Because they couldn’t take over the globe through the climate agreement.
“They now have pushed the WHO to take over the planet using a pandemic.”
Speaking on the lockdown he said: “Basically the whole of Britain has fallen in to communism without even giving a fight.”
He called the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine “bogus” and that “They actually want everybody sick and dying”, despite also mentioning that he thinks “The malaria medicine is working fine”.
Towards the end of the interview Howard-Browne even suggested that the government is going to take over the country and questioned if concentration camps are going to be built.
Herts International Church has been contacted for a comment.
