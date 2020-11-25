Man arrested for burglaries and possession of drugs with intent to supply
PUBLISHED: 11:43 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 25 November 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary and possession of drugs with intent to supply.
Shortly before 9pm on Monday, a 23-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of a burglary and three attempted burglaries in Roberts Way.
After this arrest a Section 18 search was subsequently carried out at his home, and he was further arrested on suspicion of possession of class C drugs (Xanax) with intent to supply.
He has been bailed until Thursday, December 17, with strict conditions.
