Man arrested for burglaries and possession of drugs with intent to supply

PUBLISHED: 11:43 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 25 November 2020

Arrest on Roberts Way near College Lane. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Shortly before 9pm on Monday, a 23-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of a burglary and three attempted burglaries in Roberts Way.

After this arrest a Section 18 search was subsequently carried out at his home, and he was further arrested on suspicion of possession of class C drugs (Xanax) with intent to supply.

He has been bailed until Thursday, December 17, with strict conditions.

