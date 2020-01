Man arrested for Welwyn Garden City theft from car

A man has been arrested for a theft in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Debbie White Archant

A man of no fixed abode was arrested, yesterday, for a theft in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The 38-year-old was arrested in connection with a theft from a car that took place on Wednesday, December 18 on Heronswood Road.

He remains in police custody at this time.