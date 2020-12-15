Further arrest as officers crack down on rise in burglaries

A third person has been arrested following burglaries in Welwyn Hatfield. Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of three attempted burglaries as officers crack down on offenders following a rise in burglaries in Welwyn Hatfield.

The 34-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Thursday, December 10, on suspicion of the following offences:

· An attempted burglary in Longlands Road, Welwyn Garden City on Friday, November 6

· An attempted burglary in Roe Green Lane, Hatfield on Monday, November 30

· An attempted burglary in Mill Green Road, Welwyn Garden City on Sunday, December 6

This result follows the arrests and charges of Joseph Hoy, aged 28, of no fixed abode, and Christopher Humphreys, aged 32, of Garden Avenue, Hatfield. Both have been charged with burglary offences.

DI Sophia Adams, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “The man has been bailed with strict conditions, including a curfew. I hope that this arrest reassures the community that we are committed to finding those responsible for burglary and bringing them to justice.

“Unfortunately, at this time of year we often see a rise in burglaries as the nights get darker and homes are full of Christmas presents. The good news is there’s lots of steps you can take to protect your home. For example, you can use timer switches in your home to control internal lights and radios. For more advice, visit www.herts.police.uk/protectyourhome.

“Finally, don’t forget if you have a doorbell camera or CCTV and it captures something suspicious, please let us know so we can investigate.”