Boy, 16, arrested for assault in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 14:20 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 12 June 2020
Archant
A boy has been arrested in Hatfield after an alleged assault in the town.
At 11am, police went to Mosquito Way after reports of a disturbance.
A 16-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and was taken to custody, where he remains.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.