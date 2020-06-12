Advanced search

Boy, 16, arrested for assault in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 14:20 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 12 June 2020

The boy was arrested in Mosquito Way, Hatfield for assault. Picture: Google Street View

A boy has been arrested in Hatfield after an alleged assault in the town.

At 11am, police went to Mosquito Way after reports of a disturbance.

A 16-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and was taken to custody, where he remains.

