Arrest after knife incident in Welwyn restaurant

Police were called to Vita Ristorante in Welwyn. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Police were called to a Welwyn restaurant following reports that a man had “brandished a knife” after staff said they were unable to give him a cigarette.

Police were called at 6.27pm on December 31 to Vita Ristorante in High Street, Welwyn, to reports that a man had entered and asked for a cigarette.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “When staff said they didn’t have any, he brandished a knife before leaving.

“He was then seen in School Lane.

“Officers attended and arrested a 51-year-old man from Welwyn on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

“He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

The criminal damage relates to a report of the rear tyres of a Range Rover being punctured while parked on the corner of School Lane on December 31 between 6.20pm and 6.40pm.