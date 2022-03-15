Major Matthew Winchester who served in the German and British army has not been permitted to wear a medal on his uniform. - Credit: G7 Germany

An army major from Potters Bar who served in the German and British army has not been permitted to wear a medal on his uniform.

Major Matthew Winchester, an ex-pupil of Dame Alice Owen and Ladbrooke Schools, has been awarded the Silver Cross of Honour of the Bunderswehr for his services to the German Army.

A medal ceremony was held for the Major earlier this month at the German Embassy in Belgrave Square. A strong narrative of the achievements had been reported for the award by Defence Attache Brigadier General Michael Oberneyer.

This ceremony occurred on the same day that the German government announced they would be increasing their defence budget after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Although Major Winchester has received this honourable medal, British Army regulations state that at no time will he be permitted to wear it on his uniform.

Major Winchester served for two years in Germany and had been advancing the development and collaboration between the two armies as a member of the Royal Logistic Corps where he had been assigned as an Exchange Officer for the German Army in German Army Headquarters.

Major Winchester joined the army in 2000 and while in the British Army, he served in Kosovo, Iraq and Somali.

He had also worked with the Australian Army and was responsible for dealing with the Irish and New Zealand Armies.

Major Winchester said: “It was a privilege to receive the reward and the ceremony felt like a fitting conclusion to my experience. The fact that I cannot wear the medal on my British military uniform does not undermine the sense of achievement that I feel and the policy of not being able to wear overseas medals on British Army Service Dress is in line with Medal Office rules.

"At the appropriate occasion it can be worn on a business suit so it is likely that it will not stay tucked in its case forever.”