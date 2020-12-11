Quick thinking cadet Shian saves classmate after seizure

Shian Kennelly saved her fellow Ridgeway Secondary School classmate. Picture: M.Gray/ACF M.Gray(c)2019

A cadet from the Hatfield Detachment, Lance Bombardier Shian Kennelly administered “exemplary” first aid to a fellow Welwyn Garden City school pupil last month.

Suddenly on a freezing cold morning on November 27, one of Shian’s classmates dropped to the floor, near Ridgeway Secondary School, and began having a seizure, according to her sergeant Max Fuller.

Mr Fuller recalled the dramatic moments that the 14-year-old’s proud family described to him: “He was clearly struggling to breathe when LBdr Shian Kennelly quickly jumped into action.

“Remembering her training, she made the individual comfortable, quickly moved him into the recovery position and made sure to maintain his airway so that he did not choke.

“Shian proceeded to call the ambulance, using the ‘What three words’ to get the exact location while she made sure the casualty was looked after.

“Noticing that the temperature was at a freezing level she removed her own blazer to keep him warm, she called for others to go and get available teachers while tending to the casualty and waiting for the ambulance. When the teacher and Ambulance arrived, she assisted with treating him, the ambulance then took over and dropped Shian off to school for the day after she had helped.

“Witnesses said Shian was brave and acted quickly to help the boy in need. One witness said that it proves how what the Army Cadet Force does works and its teachings help to save others.”

The 14-year-old’s heroic actions have also been recognised by the ACF, with an award to be delivered to her family soon.

He added: “We are amazingly proud of her as she did exactly what we taught her to do and it just shows how talented she is as an individual.

“We couldn’t ask for more from here in that situation.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were called out to Moors Walk in Welwyn Garden City just before 8.30am on Friday, November 27. A patient was transported to the Lister Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Shian’s classmate has since returned back to school.

For more information about ACF, see here armycadets.com/county/bedfordshire-and-hertfordshire-acf.