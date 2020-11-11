Advanced search

Armistice Day silent, respectful and socially distanced in Hatfield on centenary of The Unknown Warrior

PUBLISHED: 17:10 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 11 November 2020

Hatfield Armistice Day. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Armistice Day. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Hatfield’s Armistice Day was commemorated at 11am with a two-minute silence, marking the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front of World War I.

Hatfield Armistice Day. Picture: SuppliedHatfield Armistice Day. Picture: Supplied

Wreaths were laid for the small socially-distanced ceremony at Hatfield War Memorial Garden.

Town mayor Margaret Eames-Petersen, two scout leaders from Hatfield’s 3rd Air Scout Troup, Simone Roberts and Jenny Treglo Han-Clayden, the mayor’s consort John Eames-Petersen and the deputy Mayor Linda Mendez attended, along with 15 members of the public.

A handmade wreath by the children of Green Lanes Primary School was also put on the memorial, while funeral directors JJ Burgess put up a display at its Hatfield office.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the burying of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey on November 11, 1920, representing all those whose place of death is not known or whose remains are unidentified.

JJ Burgess made this display for Armistice Day. Picture: John HawthorneJJ Burgess made this display for Armistice Day. Picture: John Hawthorne

Hatfield Armistice Day. Picture: SuppliedHatfield Armistice Day. Picture: Supplied

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager arrested after cash swiped from charity box

A charity box was stolen from a business in Welwyn Garden City.

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Driver to pay thousands after damaging carpark by doing burnouts

A driver has been cautioned after doing burnouts at a car meet in Welwyn Garden City.

More than 250 homes could be built on old BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City

Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

University of Hertfordshire total coronavirus cases passes 100

There are 38 active coronavirus cases at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH/PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Teenager arrested after cash swiped from charity box

A charity box was stolen from a business in Welwyn Garden City.

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Driver to pay thousands after damaging carpark by doing burnouts

A driver has been cautioned after doing burnouts at a car meet in Welwyn Garden City.

More than 250 homes could be built on old BioPark site in Welwyn Garden City

Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

University of Hertfordshire total coronavirus cases passes 100

There are 38 active coronavirus cases at the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: UoH/PA

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Armistice Day silent, respectful and socially distanced in Hatfield on centenary of The Unknown Warrior

Hatfield Armistice Day. Picture: Supplied

Carer ‘falsified records’ after giving breakfast to dead Herts resident

An apology has been given to the family by Hertfordshire County Council. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vote for your favourite Welwyn Garden City photo online

Online

Mass testing to find asymptomatic people with coronavirus set for Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire will have more COVID-19 testing. Picture: GettyImages / iStockPhoto / Richard Johnson

Uni of Herts students will go home for Christmas with in-person lessons ending after the second lockdown

Universities minister Michelle Donelan on students going back for Christmas. Picture: DoE/UoH