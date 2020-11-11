Armistice Day silent, respectful and socially distanced in Hatfield on centenary of The Unknown Warrior

Hatfield’s Armistice Day was commemorated at 11am with a two-minute silence, marking the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front of World War I.

Wreaths were laid for the small socially-distanced ceremony at Hatfield War Memorial Garden.

Town mayor Margaret Eames-Petersen, two scout leaders from Hatfield’s 3rd Air Scout Troup, Simone Roberts and Jenny Treglo Han-Clayden, the mayor’s consort John Eames-Petersen and the deputy Mayor Linda Mendez attended, along with 15 members of the public.

A handmade wreath by the children of Green Lanes Primary School was also put on the memorial, while funeral directors JJ Burgess put up a display at its Hatfield office.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the burying of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey on November 11, 1920, representing all those whose place of death is not known or whose remains are unidentified.

