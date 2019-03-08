Advanced search

Armistice Day brings out 'best of Hatfield'

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 November 2019

Hatfield Armistice Day 2019. Picture: John Spavins.

Hatfield Armistice Day 2019. Picture: John Spavins.

An Armistice Day service took place in Hatfield last Monday.

Hatfield Armistice Day 2019. Picture: John Spavins.

November 11, also known as Remembrance Day, is the day peace was agreed between Germany and the Allies of World War I.

The service was attended by Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council deputy mayor Peter Hebden and Hatfield Town Mayor Linda Mendez.

Cllr Brandon said: "Myself and my deputy leader Caron Juggins would like to thank everyone that took part in this years Remembrance Parade And Service.

Hatfield Armistice Day 2019. Picture: John Hawthorne.Hatfield Armistice Day 2019. Picture: John Hawthorne.

"A community gathering like no other that brings the best out of Hatfield and it's people, there to pay their respects to all that have fought for our liberty and freedom.

"We can never allow this day to be forgotten, and what the sacrifices by so many mean to how we live today. We saw a record numbers of veterans attending this year. Rev Darren Collins conducted the service in his unique and effortless style."

