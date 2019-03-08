Advanced search

Armed police called to 'gun incident' in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 11:16 20 May 2019

Metal Pellet BB Gun

Armed police were called to an incident in Welwyn Garden City at the weekend, after reports of an altercation involving a gun.

Police were called to the incident in Howlands on Saturday at about 9.15pm.

Armed officers attended as a precaution, along with officers and assistance from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit.

It was found that a BB gun - a type of air toy gun designed to use metal balls as projectiles - had been misidentified as a real gun.

No offences were found to have been committed, but officers they did give words of advice to those involved.

Certain types of soft air BB guns, which are 'toy like', can be bought by anyone over the age of 18 under the Firearms Act.

