Armed police called to 'gun incident' in Welwyn Garden City

Metal Pellet BB Gun Archant

Armed police were called to an incident in Welwyn Garden City at the weekend, after reports of an altercation involving a gun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the incident in Howlands on Saturday at about 9.15pm.

You may also want to watch:

Armed officers attended as a precaution, along with officers and assistance from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit.

It was found that a BB gun - a type of air toy gun designed to use metal balls as projectiles - had been misidentified as a real gun.

No offences were found to have been committed, but officers they did give words of advice to those involved.

Certain types of soft air BB guns, which are 'toy like', can be bought by anyone over the age of 18 under the Firearms Act.