Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 13:41 02 May 2019
Archant
Four teenagers have been arrested following an alleged stabbing in Hatfield yesterday.
The incident is reported to have taken place a footpath between Aviation Avenue and the David Lloyd gym in the town at about 1.50pm after a fight broke out.
Armed and non-armed officers attended and recovered a knife and a machete from the scene.
A man, in his 20s, alledgedly sustained an stab wound to his upper torso, and three teenage boys and one man have since been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Police have confirmed a 19-year-old from Birmingham, and a 17-year-old from London have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Two Hatfield boys, aged 14 and 17, were arrested for possession of an offensive weapon – as well as affray – and are currently in police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on their non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/39234/19.