Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 13:41 02 May 2019

Herts Police cordon off area

Herts Police cordon off area

Archant

Four teenagers have been arrested following an alleged stabbing in Hatfield yesterday.

The incident is reported to have taken place a footpath between Aviation Avenue and the David Lloyd gym in the town at about 1.50pm after a fight broke out.

Armed and non-armed officers attended and recovered a knife and a machete from the scene.

A man, in his 20s, alledgedly sustained an stab wound to his upper torso, and three teenage boys and one man have since been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police have confirmed a 19-year-old from Birmingham, and a 17-year-old from London have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Two Hatfield boys, aged 14 and 17, were arrested for possession of an offensive weapon – as well as affray – and are currently in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on their non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/39234/19.

