Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle. Archant

A police helicopter, a dog unit and an armed response unit are currently in the Panshanger area conducting enquiries following an alleged theft of a vehicle.

A Mercedes from Hilly Fields was reportedly stolen yesterday evening, Sunday April 19.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Suspected drugs have also been seized from a property.