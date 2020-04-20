Advanced search

Armed police and dogs attend alleged vehicle theft in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 14:22 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 20 April 2020

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

A police helicopter, a dog unit and an armed response unit are currently in the Panshanger area conducting enquiries following an alleged theft of a vehicle.

A Mercedes from Hilly Fields was reportedly stolen yesterday evening, Sunday April 19.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Suspected drugs have also been seized from a property.

