Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds
PUBLISHED: 11:50 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 22 November 2019
Archant
Armed police descended on McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City's town centre last night.
At around 5.20pm an eyewitness claims to have seen four teenagers arrested at the fast food chain in Howardsgate.
He also said he saw police with guns and tasers enter the building.
"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," he said.
"People were just in there eating their dinner."
Comments have been disabled on this article.