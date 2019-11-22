Advanced search

Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds

PUBLISHED: 11:50 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 22 November 2019

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

Armed police descended on McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City's town centre last night.

At around 5.20pm an eyewitness claims to have seen four teenagers arrested at the fast food chain in Howardsgate.

He also said he saw police with guns and tasers enter the building.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," he said.

"People were just in there eating their dinner."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

Police warning after rise in Hertfordshire keyless car thefts

Police have reported a rise in keyless car thefts across Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Tom Sharples shines as National Sprinters League comes to an end

Welwyn Wheelers Tom Sharples in action. Picture: DAVID PARTRIDGE/5511 MEDIA

Do you want to know more about Welwyn Garden City’s footbridge refurbishment?

The information event will take place at Howard Shopping Centre, at the bottom of the escalators near the access to the station.Picture: Network Rail.

A night to remember as Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 winners revealed

Businesses turned out for the 23rd annual Hertfordshire Business Awards. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists