Flags raised for Armed Forces in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

PUBLISHED: 16:20 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 23 June 2020

Welwyn Hatfield deputy Mayor councillor Peter Hebden, Armed Forces Covenant Champion councillor Glyn Hayes and Welwyn Hatfield Mayor councillor Roger Trigg putting up the flag for Armed Forces Day 2020. Picture: WHBC

Welwyn Hatfield deputy Mayor councillor Peter Hebden, Armed Forces Covenant Champion councillor Glyn Hayes and Welwyn Hatfield Mayor councillor Roger Trigg putting up the flag for Armed Forces Day 2020. Picture: WHBC

A flag was raised outside of Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere council offices yesterday – ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

The Armed Forces Day flag flying outside Hertsmere Borough Council offices. Picture: HBC.The Armed Forces Day flag flying outside Hertsmere Borough Council offices. Picture: HBC.

The ceremony was attended by Welwyn Hatfield Mayor councillor Roger Trigg, deputy Mayor councillor Peter Hebden and Armed Forces Covenant Champion councillor Glyn Hayes – who were showing their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Cllr Trigg said: “The annual Armed Forces Day flag raising is an opportunity to pay tribute to the armed forces community past and present. At home or abroad, they dedicate their lives to keeping us safe, as we have most recently seen with their front line support during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Cllr Hayes said: “The Armed Forces Day flag raising is a small way to honour our service men and women for their commitment and the contribution to our country, with many risking their lives for it.”

Hertsmere Mayor, Cllr Alan Plancey, also thanked the forces and filmed an online message to mark the raising of the Armed Forces Day flag, ahead of Saturday, June 27.

Armed Forces Day is on Saturday, June 27. Picture: HBCArmed Forces Day is on Saturday, June 27. Picture: HBC

Cllr Plancey said: “I am sad that we are not able to hold our traditional ceremony at the civic offices to mark such an important event but I am delighted to have been able to share our thoughts virtually with our residents. Armed Forces Day is a way that we can come together as a nation to recognise the outstanding dedication and commitment our military officers make in the service of their country.

“I just cannot emphasise enough the importance of the role performed by the men and women who make up our armed forces. They work around the world to defend the UK and its interests, promote peace, deliver aid, tackle drug smuggling and fight terrorism.

“Personally, I found being able to speak through social media a great honour. We will be flying the Armed Forces flag outside our offices all week as a small token of our thanks and appreciation.”

The Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant is a commitment from public and private organisations in the county to support the active and retired Armed Forces community for more go to hertfordshireheroes.org.

