ARISE Hatfield announces latest cash boosts to local projects

Published: 2:00 PM April 29, 2021

The ARISE Hatfield fund, which was set up in 2013 to provide funds supporting local initiatives and activities, has announced the seven causes it will help fund this spring.

These seven causes, which will receive a total of £4,286 , join the 97 projects which have already received contributions totalling over £78,000.

The fund contributed £991 to the Hatfield Men's Shed, who focus on wellbeing and suicide prevention. They are working on The Hatfield Bike Project, which helps repair bikes donated by local police stations which have not been claimed. Using these bikes, the shed organises ride-outs to help 'Keep Hatfield Healthy'.

A further £315 was contributed to the Hatfield Rainbows, giving young girls support to develop new skills, and in turn self-confidence. The money was awarded to this group to give them better computer access during the COVID lockdown, enabling them to make Zoom calls.

Another group focused on improving the self-confidence of young people is the Hatfield Army Cadet Force, who received £700 to help cover the cost of IT equipment during home learning.

The Force aims to develop the physical and mental wellbeing of young people, thus improving their self-confidence, teamwork and leadership skills.

Herts Vision Loss was awarded £1,000 to fund an hour of counselling each week for a year. The organisation was founded in 1915 to assist soldiers who had been blinded by gas and they have since continued to offer their support to people who have lost their sight.

Also being awarded £1,000, The Hatfield House Chamber Music and Outreach Programme aims to inspire young people in Hatfield through educational concerts and workshops. They received their contribution to live-stream concerts to schools and to arrange live concerts in local care homes.

£100 was also donated to the de Havilland Community Project, which contributed to the cost of eggs and advertising to ensure a successful family Easter activity trail.

Finally Young Life Welwyn, a Christian-based charity supporting young people aged 11-18, received £180 to cover the cost of Mental Health First Aid Training.