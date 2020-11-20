Advanced search

ARISE Hatfield donate more than £2,000 to local projects

PUBLISHED: 12:40 20 November 2020

ARISE Haatfield have donated more than £2,000 to three organisations in Hatfield. Picture: supplied by ARISE Hatfield

The ARISE Hatfield fund, an alliance of Landsec (The Galleria), Ocado, Gascoyne Estates and Incentive FM, has donated funds to three local organisations.

The committee meet every quarter and provide an annual fund of money to support initiatives and socially based activities that improve the lives of groups or individuals in Hatfield.

Hatfield Men’s Shed, a community space for men to connect, converse and create, received funding of £761.35 to enable them to purchase a Mitre Saw to allow them to speed up production of planters for Potential Kids to sell in their new Learning Garden at The Galleria. They also needed Shade Sails and extra work benches.

3rd Hatfield Rainbows were awarded £300 to purchase stationery to ensure that there is enough for each girl to have their own equipment whilst staying socially distanced when they reopen.

Hatfield Foodbank received funding of £1,000 to purchase shelving to store food as their biggest logistical problem is that food isn’t donated “evenly” throughout the year. About 70 per cent of it comes through around winter, and they then give it out through the rest of the year.

