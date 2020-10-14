How many coronavirus patients are in our hospitals now compared to the first lockdown?

There were 4 coronavirus patients in beds at East and North Herts Trust hospitals at the start of October. Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay Pixabay.com

Far fewer patients are being treated in East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust hospitals for coronavirus than when the country last went into lockdown.

In total four patients diagnosed with the virus were occupying beds and being treated across the Trust’s hospitals in the week ending October 9, according to NHS England stats.

The figure is significantly down from the 20 people who were occupying beds on March 23.

The number of Lister hospital patients with coronavirus needing ventilator treatment has lowered from 17 mechanical ventilation beds being occupied on April 3, to just one on October 1.

The last COVID-19 related death at Stevenage’s Lister hospital was July 26, more than 75 days ago.

According to a spokesman from the East and North Herts NHS Trust, at present all patients who are admitted to hospital with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are cared for at Stevenage’s Lister hospital.

The number of COVID-19 related absences of staff, through sickness or self-isolation, was 215 on October 1, down from 290 on March 20, although the figure was previously above 700.

On March 20 290 staff were absent, with that figure rising to 700+ less than two weeks later, on October 1 the figure was at 215. However in July and August the number of staff absent was regularly below 50.