Advanced search

How many coronavirus patients are in our hospitals now compared to the first lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 14:55 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 14 October 2020

There were 4 coronavirus patients in beds at East and North Herts Trust hospitals at the start of October. Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

There were 4 coronavirus patients in beds at East and North Herts Trust hospitals at the start of October. Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

Pixabay.com

Far fewer patients are being treated in East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust hospitals for coronavirus than when the country last went into lockdown.

In total four patients diagnosed with the virus were occupying beds and being treated across the Trust’s hospitals in the week ending October 9, according to NHS England stats.

The figure is significantly down from the 20 people who were occupying beds on March 23.

You may also want to watch:

The number of Lister hospital patients with coronavirus needing ventilator treatment has lowered from 17 mechanical ventilation beds being occupied on April 3, to just one on October 1.

The last COVID-19 related death at Stevenage’s Lister hospital was July 26, more than 75 days ago.

According to a spokesman from the East and North Herts NHS Trust, at present all patients who are admitted to hospital with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are cared for at Stevenage’s Lister hospital.

The number of COVID-19 related absences of staff, through sickness or self-isolation, was 215 on October 1, down from 290 on March 20, although the figure was previously above 700.

On March 20 290 staff were absent, with that figure rising to 700+ less than two weeks later, on October 1 the figure was at 215. However in July and August the number of staff absent was regularly below 50.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

How many coronavirus patients are in our hospitals now compared to the first lockdown?

There were 4 coronavirus patients in beds at East and North Herts Trust hospitals at the start of October. Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

Heaven Knows We’re Social Distancing Now! Tribute band The Smyths playing The Horn

The Smyths will play music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Planning reforms ‘a dog’s breakfast’ – Herts county councillors agree

The proposed reforms have recieved a backlash. Picture: Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government/ Save Symondshyde screenshot.

Review: Building The Wall at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans

Roger Bartlett as Rick in the dress rehearsal for Company of Ten's production of Building The Wall at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Anne Frizell

Former Hatfield headteacher spearheads campaign to send ‘100 Great Black Britons’ book to every UK school

Yvonne Davis is hoping to raise the money to get this book in every UK school. Picture: Supplied by Yvonne Davis