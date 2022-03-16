Archer Academy wins Welwyn Garden City Youth Drama Festival

Archer Academy has won the Welwyn Garden City Youth Drama Festival for a fourth time.

The competition, now in its 78th year, took place between March 7 and 12, at the Barn Theatre, with London-based Archer picking up the coveted trophy once again.

Victory was secured through an adaptation of Sophocles’ Oedipus, as they mixed traditional Greek theatre with an interlude of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's powerful speech on equality, set to Beyoncé’s Flawless.

Head of drama, Mark Carter, also won Director’s Award for most creative and imaginative director.

Started back in 1944, the Welwyn Garden City Drama Festival began its youth competition five years later in 1949.

Since then, thousands of young actors from Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and London have participated in the annual festival.

Entries for the festival may consist of a one-act play, an extract from a longer play, or a new piece of work, lasting between 20 and 50 minutes.