News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Archer Academy wins Welwyn Garden City Youth Drama Festival

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:59 PM March 16, 2022
Archer Academy

Archer Academy celebrates after winning the 78th Welwyn Garden City Youth Drama Festival. - Credit: Archer Academy

Archer Academy has won the Welwyn Garden City Youth Drama Festival for a fourth time.

The competition, now in its 78th year, took place between March 7 and 12, at the Barn Theatre, with London-based Archer picking up the coveted trophy once again.

Victory was secured through an adaptation of Sophocles’ Oedipus, as they mixed traditional Greek theatre with an interlude of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's powerful speech on equality, set to Beyoncé’s Flawless.

Head of drama, Mark Carter, also won Director’s Award for most creative and imaginative director.

Started back in 1944, the Welwyn Garden City Drama Festival began its youth competition five years later in 1949.

Since then, thousands of young actors from Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and London have participated in the annual festival.

Entries for the festival may consist of a one-act play, an extract from a longer play, or a new piece of work, lasting between 20 and 50 minutes.

Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Howardsgate,, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Revealed: The five most expensive streets in Welwyn Garden City

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Hoddesdon teaching assistant Hannah Harris, 23, has been jailed for six years for having sex with a 14-year-old pupil

St Albans Crown Court

Hertfordshire teaching assistant jailed after sex with 14-year-old pupil

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Wheat Quarter food, arts and entertainment hub

Plans unveiled for Wheat Quarter food and arts hub - including silotop bar

Dan Mountney

person
Vladimir Putin Poo Painting

Exclusive

Artist paints Vladimir Putin using dog poo to raise money for Ukraine

Dan Mountney

person