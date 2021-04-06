How do people in Herts feel about restrictions easing on April 12?

Published: 12:00 PM April 6, 2021

We asked people in Hertfordshire how they feel about restrictions easing on April 12 - Credit: Dominique Murphy-DeNeef.

Two thirds of Hertfordshire residents told us that they are ready for restrictions to ease on April 12, with one third saying they would prefer the government to wait a little longer.

More than 300 people responded to our survey, with people taking part from Stevenage, North Herts, Royston, Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar, St Albans and South Cambs villages.

Although 66.7 per cent of respondents said they feel it is time to reopen, only 39.3 per cent said they will be visiting non-essential retail on April 12, with 20.6 per cent remaining undecided.

Meanwhile only 27.1 per cent said they will be visiting a pub garden on the day, and 20.9 per cent said they have booked a table for a meal out in the first week.

Out of those who responded, 31.2 per cent of people have booked a self-catering holiday, while 10.9 per cent said they are looking to book one.

You may also want to watch:

Outdoor attractions such as zoos and theme parks are also set to reopen, with 31.5 per cent planning on visiting them once they are allowed.

When asked how they feel about things opening back up, 46.4 per cent of respondents said they felt nervous, while 36.4 per cent were excited and 17.1 per cent said they were not worried either way.

We also asked people to tell us where they plan on going first, with some saying they want to go to the hairdressers, others planning a trip to the pub and many saying they just want to keep visiting friends and family in their gardens.

One respondent said: "I'll be doing essential things like getting an eye appointment, but not much else as it's too soon to be opening up. Boris is just putting the economy before public health again."

Other people said 'the gym', 'London' and 'coffee with friends', although some said they would not be going anywhere as they do not feel safe.

When asked what they were most excited about, most people said seeing family and friends and having the freedom to go out and about - however some said they are not excited and are anxious about other people ignoring the rules when out in public.

Of those who responded, 67.6 per cent believe the reopening will lead to a rise in cases, with people's biggest concerns including the possibility of another lockdown.