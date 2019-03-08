Advanced search

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

PUBLISHED: 12:03 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 16 October 2019

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

A candidate on the 15th series of BBC's The Apprentice works in Welwyn Garden City when she's not busy trying to impress Lord Sugar.

The Apprentice 2019 series candiadate Lubna Farhan. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray BurmistonThe Apprentice 2019 series candiadate Lubna Farhan. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Lubna Farhan has been a finance manager at Tesco's headquaters since August 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

On the first episode of the show she described herself, saying: "I am disgustingly ambitious, I am extremly competetive. I am Lord Sugar's next business partner."

The 33-year-old from Luton graduated in 2007 with a first class degree in accounting from the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield.

Lottie Lion, Jemelin Artigas, Lubna Farhan and Carina Lepore have a disagreement on task in South Africa during the first episode of this year's The Apprentice series. Picture: BBC / Boundless.Lottie Lion, Jemelin Artigas, Lubna Farhan and Carina Lepore have a disagreement on task in South Africa during the first episode of this year's The Apprentice series. Picture: BBC / Boundless.

The mother-of-two has already clashed with fellow contestant Lottie Lion, a 19-year-old librarian, who according to The Sun said: "Shut up Ghandi (sic)" to Lubna in a WhatsApp group chat, and that she would "knock her out".

Lottie told the Press Association the Gandhi comment was "taken out of context", but the show is investigating.

The Apprentice airs weekly on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesdays, and it will continue to show for approximately another 10 weeks.

