Planning application submitted to build more than 100 flats in Welwyn Garden City

A proposed 3D image of what the block of apartments would look like. Picture: Bryant+Moore Architects Archant

More than 100 apartments could be built on a site in the Peartree area in Welwyn Garden City.

The two proposed buildings. Picture: Bryant+Moore Architects The two proposed buildings. Picture: Bryant+Moore Architects

The planning application submitted to the Welywn Hatfield Borough Council is looking to build 111 residential apartments on 73 Bridge Road East.

The proposal would see the erection of two new buildings comprising of the apartments, access, car and cycle parking.

One building would be six storeys tall and the other four storeys tall.

A bird's-eye view of the proposed buildings. Picture: Bryant+Moore Architects A bird's-eye view of the proposed buildings. Picture: Bryant+Moore Architects

The application also includes the demolition of the existing building, an old Land Rover car dealership.

On Latitude Real Estate’s website the current building’s location is described as “Prime location at the junction of Bridge Road East and Swallowfields, situated in the principal commercial area of Welwyn Garden City, within a mile of the town centre and railway station.

To take a look at the application or give feedback visit: planning.welhat.gov.uk/planning/display/6/2020/2268/MAJ