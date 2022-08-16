Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Junior, aged 17, who is from Hatfield and has links to St Albans - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A teenager from Hatfield with links to St Albans has gone missing.

Junior, aged 17, was last seen on Saturday, July 30 wearing a blue tracksuit and white trainers.

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary are trying to trace him.

A police spokesperson said: "Junior is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with black hair.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare.

"If you have seen Junior since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 307 of 31 July.

"If you believe you are with him now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately."