Appeal to find relatives of Welwyn Garden City woman who passed away

PUBLISHED: 14:22 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 08 September 2020

The council are trying to find family and friends of a lady who recently passed away. Picture: Kevin Lines

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is trying to find the friends and family of the late Jean Taylor, who sadly passed away recently aged 82.

Ms Taylor lived in The Spinney, off Peartree Lane, in Welwyn Garden City.

If you have any information that could help, please email contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.

