Concerns grow for missing Welwyn Garden City teenager with links to Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 16:50 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 11 September 2020

Have you seen missing Tyler? Picture: Herts Police

Have you seen missing Tyler? Picture: Herts Police

A teenager has gone missing from his home in Welwyn Garden City and police are appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

Fifteen–year–old Tyler Marshall was last seen at home at around 4am on Tuesday, September 8.

Tyler is described as white, of a slim build and 5ft 6in tall. He has short brown straight hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue Armani tracksuit (matching jogging bottoms and top), a blue Ralph Lauren hat and black trainers.

Tyler has links to Stevenage and police believe he may have travelled there.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Tyler’s welfare.

If you have seen Tyler since he was reported missing, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 75 of 8 September. For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.

