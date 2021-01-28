News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Appeal for relatives and friends of man who passed away

Matt Powell

Published: 5:19 PM January 28, 2021   
Gravestone

The council are trying to find family and friends of a man who recently passed away. - Credit: Kevin Lines

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council have put out an appeal for friends and family of a man who died earlier this month.

In a tweet the council said: "We're looking for friends and family of the late James Burke, who sadly passed away this month aged 88.

"Mr Burke lived in Longmore Gardens, Welwyn Garden City. If you have any information that could help, please call us on 01707 357000 or email contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk."

