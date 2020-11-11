Advanced search

Windscreen smashed in Hatfield cost hundreds of pounds to repair

PUBLISHED: 09:33 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 11 November 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a windscreen was smashed in Hatfield. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Harry Rutter

A car in Hatfield had its windscreen smashed last week, and officers are now appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.

Between 6.30pm and 7.45pm on Wednesday November 4, the windscreen of a blue Vauxhall Corsa parked in Garden Avenue was smashed.

PC Callum Walford, from the Welwyn Hatfield Intervention Team, said: “The damage to the windscreen cost hundreds of pounds to repair.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious?

“If you think you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at callum.walford2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/89598/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

