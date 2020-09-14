Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City. Archant

Following an incident of indecent exposure in Welwyn Garden City, Herts police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened on Tuesday September 8 in the underpass in Herns Lane, at the junction with Moors Walk.

Between around 7.15pm and 7.30pm, the victim – a 13 year old girl – was sat at the top of the hill by the underpass, along with a friend.

She spotted a man acting strangely in the underpass, pacing up and down for about 10 minutes.

Both friends moved further away but the victim could still see the man in the underpass.

You may also want to watch:

When she looked again, the man was indecently exposing himself to her.

The victim and her friend left the area and the suspect made off on a black bicycle towards Herns Lane.

PC Sam Penhall, who is investigating, said: “Understandably, the victim was left very distressed by what happened and we are doing all we can to trace the suspect.

“The suspect is described as white, around 40 to 45 years old and between 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in tall. He had a small amount of facial stubble and was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He was riding a black mountain bike and had a black cycle helmet.

“If you saw what happened or have information about the incident, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. Were you in the area? Did you see suspicious behaviour? Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to the investigation and help us to find the offender. “If you can help, please email me at samantha.penhall2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/72093/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.