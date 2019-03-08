Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning.

At 1.25am the ambulance service contacted police to report a man had been stabbed at a block of flats in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, and later at Lister Hospital, the man sadly died. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are leading the investigation and are appealing for witnesses and information.

Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: "While we are at the very early stages of our investigation, our thoughts are of course with the victim's family and friends at this terrible time for them.

"Detectives remain at the flats as we examine the scene and speak with local residents. We are also conducting other enquiries to try and establish the circumstances of the incident and what led to this tragic death.

"I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward. Did you see or hear anything unusual or suspicious - a person, people or a vehicle that isn't usually there? If so, please come forward and speak with my team.

"Any information, however seemingly insignificant may prove vital to our investigation."

Welwyn Hatfield chief inspector Simon Mason said: "I understand this incident will have caused alarm to the public and I would like to reassure you that we are doing all we can to trace those responsible. My thoughts are with the victim's family and friends who have had a loved one cruelly taken from them."

Anyone with any information should contact the BCH Major Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 25 of June 10.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report or stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.