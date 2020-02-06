Advanced search

Appeal following aggravated burglary in Brookmans Park

PUBLISHED: 12:35 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 06 February 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Broookmans Park. Picture: Herts police

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Broookmans Park. Picture: Herts police

Following an aggravated burglary in Brookmans Park on Monday in which masked men forced their way into a home, police are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage.

Between around 5.05pm and 5.40pm, four males wearing masks gained access to a house in Mymms Drive and demanded money and jewellery.

They conducted an untidy search and took hundreds of pounds worth of cash along with thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

The stolen items were taken away in a purple Puma gym bag which was also stolen from the address.

When the offenders exited the address, they made off from the area in a white car.

The males are described as white and are reported to have spoken with Eastern European accents.

Investigator Kevin Rawcliffe, from the Welwyn Hatfield local crime unit, said: "We are doing all we can to trace those responsible and I would like to hear from any members of the public who might be able to help our investigation.

"We understand that there were a number of people, dog walkers in particular, who were walking along Mymms Drive at around the time of the offence.

"If you were in Mymms Drive or the surrounding area between 5.05pm and 5.40pm, you could have information that will help us.

"Did you see the offenders or the vehicle? Did you see suspicious activity or anyone acting suspiciously? Any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, could be really important.

"I would also like to appeal to anyone who was driving along Mymms Drive. If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please check the footage to see if you captured anything that might assist us in tracing those responsible."

If you have any information call 101 or email kevin.rawcliffe@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/10328/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

