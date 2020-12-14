Apology to the widow of the late Roy Talbot

Brigid and Roy Talbot. Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Times would like to offer its sincere apologies to Brigid Talbot, the widow of the late Roy Talbot. In last week’s paper, we prematurely published an obituary that did not respect the privacy of Roy’s widow and other immediate family members. We are also sorry for the distress caused to everyone that had the good fortune of knowing Roy, and learnt about his passing through our newspaper – this should not have happened.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

We were provided details of Mr Talbot’s passing by a relative who has resided in the US for most of her life. The article contained a number of mistakes and in no way reflected the devoted husband, father, granda and friend to so very many, that he was.

Mr Talbot passed away on November 24 from heart failure. He is survived by his widow of 58 years, Brigid, two daughters Kate and Hannah, son-in-laws Duncan and Jason and three grandsons Daniel, Alex and Oliver. Roy lived in WGC with Brigid throughout their 58-year marriage and is where they raised their family and ran a successful design business together for more than 30 years. Their eldest daughter, Kate, and her husband, Duncan, bought the business in 2003 and now have offices in London, New York and Hong Kong. The Welwyn Hatfield Times would also like to apologise to the PBC Foundation where Roy was a former Trustee and fundraiser. It was not aware they had been quoted in our article and its comments came from the PBC Facebook page.

A fitting tribute to celebrate Roy‘s life is planned by his wife and daughters at a later date.