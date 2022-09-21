Welwyn Garden City gym nominated for prestigious award

There is delight at a Welwyn Garden City gym after they were nominated for a prestigious award at the National Fitness Awards.

Anytime Fitness has been put forward for the Gym Team of the Year prize, which will be handed out at a ceremony hosted by Diane Youdale – better known as Jet from Gladiators – on Friday, November 18, at The Athena in Leicester.

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for this category at the 2022 National Fitness Awards,” said AF Welwyn Garden City manager John Turner.

“It highlights that we are so much more than just a gym and to be shortlisted for the second year running is something we are all incredibly proud of.

“A big thank you has to go to our amazing members for making our community so special.”

National Fitness Awards’ event organiser Dominic Musgrave added: “All our shortlisted facilities should be really proud of their achievements in being chosen as a finalist as the calibre of entries has been amazing.”