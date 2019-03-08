Advanced search

Anti-Semitic hate crime: Hertsmere police patrol during Jewish holidays

PUBLISHED: 12:30 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 30 September 2019

Patrols will run at Jewish schools and synagogues. Picture: Hertsmere Police.

Police are patrolling Hertsmere during Jewish holidays to prevent anti-semetic hate crimes.

Officers began their watch yesterday at the start of Rosh Hashanah and will run intermittent patrols during September and October.

Hertsmere neighbourhood inspector, Mark Bilsdon, says there were only a handful of anti-Semitic hate crimes during 2018/19, but said the action is "to prevent anti-Semitism from occurring and reduce concerns about potential terrorist activity by providing regular, dedicated patrols at key locations".

He said: "The joint uniformed patrols were introduced last year to help prevent anti-Semitic hate crime and hate incidents as Hertsmere's Jewish population is one of the largest in the UK. Feedback from the Jewish community has been overwhelmingly positive."

Police officers, police community safety officers and the community security trust will be on the beat at Jewish schools and synagogues during holy days.

