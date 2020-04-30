Crash near Potters Bar on M25 closes lane

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO Archant

One lane of the M25 going anti-clockwise has been closed due to a crash near Potters Bar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Lane one between Junction 24 to 23 is shut due to a two vehicle collision, according to Highways England.

The accident is expected to clear in an hour.