Crash near Potters Bar on M25 closes lane
PUBLISHED: 11:32 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 30 April 2020
Archant
One lane of the M25 going anti-clockwise has been closed due to a crash near Potters Bar.
Lane one between Junction 24 to 23 is shut due to a two vehicle collision, according to Highways England.
The accident is expected to clear in an hour.
