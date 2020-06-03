Advanced search

Anti-government graffiti appears in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 15:56 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 03 June 2020

This message has been written near the Galleria on Alban Way. Picture: Supplied

Anti-government graffiti has appeared in Hatfield – targeting the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The message written on the Alban Way – a cycle route between St Albans and Hatfield – near the Galleria follows other acts of vandalism that have appeared in Hertfordshire.

Hitchin’s PIP Consultation Centre was targeted with a red painted ‘Go to work, catch the virus, protect the billionaires’ mocking the Government’s slogan of ‘Stay alert, control the virus, save lives’.

A Harpenden bridge has also been defaced with words – saying “Cummings the COVID spreader” – criticising Dominic Cummings’ behaviour during lockdown.

It is illegal to deface private property and can carry a fine of £2,500 if you are convicted.

You can report it online at welhat.gov.uk/report-graffiti-fly-posting.

If you notice graffiti on any media boxes, email cabinet&plantmaintenance@virginmedia.co.uk or by telephoning 0870 888 3116.

