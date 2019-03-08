Anti-abortion protestors return to Hatfield surgery
PUBLISHED: 14:43 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 04 October 2019
Anti-abortion, or pro-life, activists have returned to protest outside a Hatfield surgery today.
The protestors, who have been seen outside Wrafton House surgery in Wellfield Road before, were seen praying and distributing leaflets.
A Hatfield woman said she was a "bit uncomfortable walking by pictures of dead babies".
The pro-life activists are believed to be from the St Albans-based Helpers UK group, which has a link to priests in the Roman Catholic church.
Helpers UK has been asked for a comment.
