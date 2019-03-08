Anti-abortion protestors return to Hatfield surgery

Anti-abortion acitvists outside Wrafton House surgery today. Picture: Supplied.

Anti-abortion, or pro-life, activists have returned to protest outside a Hatfield surgery today.

The protestors, who have been seen outside Wrafton House surgery in Wellfield Road before, were seen praying and distributing leaflets.

A Hatfield woman said she was a "bit uncomfortable walking by pictures of dead babies".

The pro-life activists are believed to be from the St Albans-based Helpers UK group, which has a link to priests in the Roman Catholic church.

Helpers UK has been asked for a comment.