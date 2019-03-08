Advanced search

Anti-abortion protestors return to Hatfield surgery

PUBLISHED: 14:43 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 04 October 2019

Anti-abortion acitvists outside Wrafton House surgery today. Picture: Supplied.

Anti-abortion acitvists outside Wrafton House surgery today. Picture: Supplied.

Anti-abortion, or pro-life, activists have returned to protest outside a Hatfield surgery today.

The protestors, who have been seen outside Wrafton House surgery in Wellfield Road before, were seen praying and distributing leaflets.

A Hatfield woman said she was a "bit uncomfortable walking by pictures of dead babies".

The pro-life activists are believed to be from the St Albans-based Helpers UK group, which has a link to priests in the Roman Catholic church.

Helpers UK has been asked for a comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Travellers move on from encampment near Welwyn

Digswell Park being used by travellers today. Picture: Supplied.

A1(M) northbound: Police, ambulance and fire services rush to crashes

Police are attending the scene. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Fish-killing disease discovered at Welwyn Garden City’s Stanborough Lakes

A fish-killing disease has been discovered at Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council’s £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Have your say on protecting Welwyn Garden City’s heritage

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Travellers move on from encampment near Welwyn

Digswell Park being used by travellers today. Picture: Supplied.

A1(M) northbound: Police, ambulance and fire services rush to crashes

Police are attending the scene. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Fish-killing disease discovered at Welwyn Garden City’s Stanborough Lakes

A fish-killing disease has been discovered at Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council’s £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Have your say on protecting Welwyn Garden City’s heritage

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Anti-abortion protestors return to Hatfield surgery

Anti-abortion acitvists outside Wrafton House surgery today. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City murder-accused to be assessed on fitness to plea over Louise Lotz death

Former Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz died on August 24. Picture: Submitted.

Great achievement for Welwyn Warriors as lacrosse league season starts

Welwyn Warriors and Hitchin Lacrosse opened the new season on National Lacrosse Day.

Beauty and the Beast pantomime cast members in town

The main cast members of Stevenage pantomime Beauty and the Beast outside the Gordon Craig Theatre. Picture: Alan Davies

Multiple A1(M) crashes: One person taken to Lister Hospital

The ambulance service and police were first called to Tea Green, before a second crash on the A505 between Luton and Hitchin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists