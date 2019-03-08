Potters Bar man nears end of 132 mile run for baby loss charity
PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 August 2019
Archant
A Potters Bar man is nearing the end of his 132-mile year-long run for a baby loss charity.
Anthony Taylor has raised nearly £4,000 for Tommy's since beginning the challenge with a half marathon in The Royal Parks in October 2018.
He then upped his game and moved on to full-blown marathons, finishing his first in April in London.
The 33-year-old is now seeking to "use his heartache to push through" a 31-mile run in Bath later this month, and finish off the challenge with a 62-mile run on September 7.
He said: "During the toughest times, I decided I was going to use my new-found enthusiasm for running as a welcome distraction and an opportunity to push myself physically and mentally, as well as raise money for a cause close to our hearts."
The fundraising continues until October, when Anthony hopes to reach more than £5,000.
You can donate online at: justgiving.com/challengeant.