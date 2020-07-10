Welwyn Garden City families welcomed back to care home

L to R: Daughters Patricia and Sally visiting their mum Betty at Anson Court in Welwyn Garden City. PIcture: Quantum Court Archant

A Welwyn Garden City care home has welcomed back families after they were in lockdown for nearly four months.

Anson Court Care Home, run by Quantum Care, brought families like sisters Patricia and Sally back together to visit their mum Betty on Monday, July 6.

Since March, when they made the decision to stop all non-essential visits, including those from families and friends, residents have been keeping in touch with their loved ones by letter, telephone calls and video calls.

All visits are carried out within strict health and safety guidelines for everybody’s protection, which means that the visits take place outside, at a distance and with no personal contact. Despite the cool weather, the family had a wonderful time together catching up on the time spent apart.

After the visit Patricia and Sally said: “It was wonderful to see Mum again after 16 weeks and she was really excited to see us as well. It was really well organised. She was a bit wary as we had face masks on and didn’t recognise us initially, but as soon as she heard us speak she knew it was us. Everything here’s been fantastic and it was just lovely to see her and know that she feels so happy. We’ve really missed her.

“The home has been really, really good. They have kept us up to date with everything and they have been working really hard. We haven’t had to worry about her at all. Every single one of them here is amazing”.

Mo Abrey, who was also able to see her husband, Tony, again thanked staff for their amazing work.

She said: “I’ve seen him over the fence but now I get to see him in the garden.

“The care there is really good and the way they’ve handled this crisis has been excellent.

“They have such a good relationship with my husband. Thank you for everything you’ve done.”

Mo, who has been married to Tony since February 1970, explained though the visits with him are short – for the time being – it’s enough as his Parkinson’s does make it difficult to hold his attention.

She added: “They take all the details of where we’ve been. They’re so thorough.

“I’m in lockdown as well. So I’m spent the last few months at home as I’m a chronic asthmatic.“

Her family have been dropping off essentials before she was allowed out again.