Hatfield to Wheathampsted pub crawl with a difference to fund research into rare genetic disease

PUBLISHED: 17:10 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 11 August 2020

Jason Brimson hopes to raised £1,000 for Annabelle's Challenge. Picture: Care of Jason Brimson

A journey through all of a Wheathampsted’s brewers pubs at the end of August, starting in Hatfield, will aim to fund research into a rare genetic disease.

Jason Brimson hopes to raise £1,000 for a vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) – a life-threatening connective tissue disorder that affects all tissues, arteries and internal organs making them extremely fragile and at risk of sudden rupture at any time.

His nephew Hugo Whatton from Potters Bar was diagnosed at the age of two – now eight – with vEDS and has been coping well, while attending St Columba’s College in St Albans before the pandemic hit.

“Hugo is doing well at the moment,” Jason said. “He’s had a couple of small injuries by normal standards, just a plaster for you and I, but due to his condition he’s had to go to hospital for treatment. His spirit is amazing though and he seems to brush it off without too much worry.”

“I try to do at least one fundraiser for Annabelle’s Challenge (AC) each year and last year I climbed Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and in 2018 we trekked the 177 mile Offa’s Dyke from Chepstow to Prestatyn in Wales. I put my ‘thinking cap’ on and came up with this walk as a way of promoting Farr Brew as a local business and employer, as well as raising money for AC.”

Jason will walk 24 miles with his partner Virginia, starting at The Eight Bells in Old Hatfield onto The Rising Sun, Slip End, The Red Cow in Harpenden, The Elephant and Castle in Amwell, The Reading Rooms in Wheathampstead and finishing at the Farr Brew brewery on Samuels Farm.

On why Farr Bew, Jason explained: “We’ve followed the progress of the owners, Nick and Matt, during that time and watched them building a great local, sustainable business and expand their pub estate gradually.”

He added that he wants Hugo to live beyond the average life expectancy, 48yrs for men, by finding out his “dangerous syndrome” can be treated.

“No one knows what is around the corner for people affected by vEDS.”

You can donate to the cause at justgiving.com/fundraising/treads4veds.

To know more about vEDS, see: annabelleschallenge.org/vascular-eds.

