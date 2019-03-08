Advanced search

Have you seen two men with links to Welwyn Garden City?

PUBLISHED: 12:42 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 26 September 2019

Right to left: Andrew Hudson and Daniel Asante. Picture: Herts Police.

Right to left: Andrew Hudson and Daniel Asante. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

Police have launched two appeals to trace wanted men that have links to Welwyn Garden City.

Andrew Hudson, 25 - who is of no fixed abode and also has links to North London - is wanted in connection with fraud offences.

You may also want to watch:

29-year-old Daniel Asante - who is also wanted in connection with fraud offences - is of no fixed abode and is from Harrow.

If you have seen either of these men, please report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator at Herts police's force communications room or via its online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/9432/18. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Slam Dunk 2020 line-up: Don Broco announced as first headliner of Hatfield music festival

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place at Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24

Open water swimming suspended at Welwyn Garden City lakes due to blue-green algae

Open water swimming and fishing have been suspended at Stanborough Park's South Lake due to blue-green algae. Picture: Danny Loo

Teen with autism slams Oaklands College for delaying course days before it was due to start

Oaklands College's Welwyn Garden City campus. Picture: Nick Gill

Blue badge holder with MS asked to prove her disability to Herts County Council

Blue Badge holder Alison Gann was asked for more information to renew her disabled bus pass by Herts County Council. Picture: Supplied

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Slam Dunk 2020 line-up: Don Broco announced as first headliner of Hatfield music festival

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place at Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24

Open water swimming suspended at Welwyn Garden City lakes due to blue-green algae

Open water swimming and fishing have been suspended at Stanborough Park's South Lake due to blue-green algae. Picture: Danny Loo

Teen with autism slams Oaklands College for delaying course days before it was due to start

Oaklands College's Welwyn Garden City campus. Picture: Nick Gill

Blue badge holder with MS asked to prove her disability to Herts County Council

Blue Badge holder Alison Gann was asked for more information to renew her disabled bus pass by Herts County Council. Picture: Supplied

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Have you seen two men with links to Welwyn Garden City?

Right to left: Andrew Hudson and Daniel Asante. Picture: Herts Police.

Knebworth pub saved from housing developer after long-fought campaign

Knebworth Parish Council is set to buy The Station pub.

Royston woman to share cancer story at Welwyn Garden City charity Willow’s 10k event

Lizzie Erian from Royston having a Special Day with the Willow foundation in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

Perfect end to the season as Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) hold finals day

Shire Park Bowls Club finished their season with a hard-fought finals day.

Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace joins London protesters in Global Climate Strike

Members of the Welwyn Garden City Greenpeace group took part in the Global Climate Strike. Picture: WGC Greenpeace
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists