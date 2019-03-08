Have you seen two men with links to Welwyn Garden City?

Right to left: Andrew Hudson and Daniel Asante. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

Police have launched two appeals to trace wanted men that have links to Welwyn Garden City.

Andrew Hudson, 25 - who is of no fixed abode and also has links to North London - is wanted in connection with fraud offences.

29-year-old Daniel Asante - who is also wanted in connection with fraud offences - is of no fixed abode and is from Harrow.

If you have seen either of these men, please report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator at Herts police's force communications room or via its online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/9432/18. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.