Advanced search

Hundreds raised for Indian swimmers thanks to Hatfield swimathon

PUBLISHED: 12:39 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 03 December 2019

Ahaan with one of the Hatfield Swimming Club coaches and 2012 Olympian Daniel Fogg. Picture: Poornima Kirloskar-Saini.

Ahaan with one of the Hatfield Swimming Club coaches and 2012 Olympian Daniel Fogg. Picture: Poornima Kirloskar-Saini.

Archant

After swimming back and forth, length to length on Friday, Hatfield Swimming Club has raised £637 for children in India.

Hatfield Swimming Club event to raise money for the Anand charity. Picture: Poornima Kirloskar-Saini.Hatfield Swimming Club event to raise money for the Anand charity. Picture: Poornima Kirloskar-Saini.

The money will go to 15-year-old Ahaan Saini's Anand Charity, which aims to provide racing goggles, tech suits and the right nutrition to Indian swimmers from Belgaum city.

Ahaan, who trains at the Hatfield facility, said: "When I was in India in August, I met one of the coaches at the Belgaum Swimmers Club who told me that the first time he and his team used a swimming cap was when they were 17 - my grandpa bought them caps from Australia so that they could compete professionally.

You may also want to watch:

"Before this, they used the elasticated lining inside a football as makeshift caps.

Hatfield Swimming Club event to raise money for the Anand charity. Picture: Poornima Kirloskar-Saini.Hatfield Swimming Club event to raise money for the Anand charity. Picture: Poornima Kirloskar-Saini.

"I was very moved by this story and was determined to ensure that the disadvantaged swimmers in Belgaum have what I and the other swimmers I know take for granted.

"I am very happy that with everyone's support I have now been able to provide them with some money and equipment."

You can still donate via anandcharity.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Fire service attends ammonia leak in Hatfield Business Park

Fire crews attended an ammonia leak at a unit in the Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Increase in excess winter deaths in Welwyn Hatfield

Snow in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

CCTV appeal after Potters Bar burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Chase Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Fire service attends ammonia leak in Hatfield Business Park

Fire crews attended an ammonia leak at a unit in the Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Increase in excess winter deaths in Welwyn Hatfield

Snow in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

CCTV appeal after Potters Bar burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Chase Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hundreds raised for Indian swimmers thanks to Hatfield swimathon

Ahaan with one of the Hatfield Swimming Club coaches and 2012 Olympian Daniel Fogg. Picture: Poornima Kirloskar-Saini.

Herts Ad Sunday League: Mermaid shock Herts Cheetahs in Knockout Cup

Stephen Maitland scores Mermaids' second goal against Herts Cheetahs. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Vote to name the Welwyn Hatfield Times gritter

Comet readers have been given the chance to name Hertfordshire County Council's new gritter. Picture: Archant

Second successive stalemate for Bar as they are held by Stortford in ding-dong derby

Tom Clarke got Potters Bar's second goal away to Bishop's Strortford. Picture: DANNY LOO

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists