Hundreds raised for Indian swimmers thanks to Hatfield swimathon

Ahaan with one of the Hatfield Swimming Club coaches and 2012 Olympian Daniel Fogg. Picture: Poornima Kirloskar-Saini. Archant

After swimming back and forth, length to length on Friday, Hatfield Swimming Club has raised £637 for children in India.

The money will go to 15-year-old Ahaan Saini's Anand Charity, which aims to provide racing goggles, tech suits and the right nutrition to Indian swimmers from Belgaum city.

Ahaan, who trains at the Hatfield facility, said: "When I was in India in August, I met one of the coaches at the Belgaum Swimmers Club who told me that the first time he and his team used a swimming cap was when they were 17 - my grandpa bought them caps from Australia so that they could compete professionally.

"Before this, they used the elasticated lining inside a football as makeshift caps.

"I was very moved by this story and was determined to ensure that the disadvantaged swimmers in Belgaum have what I and the other swimmers I know take for granted.

"I am very happy that with everyone's support I have now been able to provide them with some money and equipment."

You can still donate via anandcharity.org.