An evening with Bob Wilson in aid of Isabel Hospice

PUBLISHED: 12:02 16 February 2020

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson will be hosting a Q&A in aid of Isabel Hospice. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson will be hosting a Q&A in aid of Isabel Hospice. Picture: DANNY LOO

Football fans will be able to attend 'An Evening with Bob Wilson' at Tewin Bury Farm next month.

The evening provides a special opportunity to meet Arsenal goalkeeping legend, TV sports personality and presenter Bob Wilson, while raising money for Isabel Hospice.

After a two course dinner at The Tythe Barn, attendees will be able to enjoy the company of Bob Wilson in conversation with Stuart Storey, Olympian and BBC Sports commentator and join in a Q&A session.

Bob will talk candidly about his successful career and opinions on the game in general.

Barbara Doherty, Isabel Hospice life president and chair of the hospice special events committee said: "The ticket price of £60 could cover the cost of two hours of nursing care at our in-patient unit.

For more information on the event - on March 20 - call Barbara Doherty on 01279 842140.

Tickets £60 each including drinks reception, dinner and wine. Tables of 8, 10 or 12 are available or you can join a mixed table.

