Elderly man taken ill in Welwyn Garden City restaurant
PUBLISHED: 13:59 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 03 January 2019
Archant
An elderly man was taken to hospital yesterday after reports of a cardiac arrest in a Welwyn Garden City restaurant.
An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the incident at Cote, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant
The ambulance service was called at 2.25pm yesterday (January 2) to Côte Brasserie on Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.
An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended.
A man in his 80s was taken to Lister Hospital for further treatment.