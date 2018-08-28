Elderly man taken ill in Welwyn Garden City restaurant

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the incident at Cote, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant Archant

An elderly man was taken to hospital yesterday after reports of a cardiac arrest in a Welwyn Garden City restaurant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the incident at Cote, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the incident at Cote, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

The ambulance service was called at 2.25pm yesterday (January 2) to Côte Brasserie on Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended.

A man in his 80s was taken to Lister Hospital for further treatment.