Elderly man taken ill in Welwyn Garden City restaurant

PUBLISHED: 13:59 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 03 January 2019

An elderly man was taken to hospital yesterday after reports of a cardiac arrest in a Welwyn Garden City restaurant.

The ambulance service was called at 2.25pm yesterday (January 2) to Côte Brasserie on Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended.

A man in his 80s was taken to Lister Hospital for further treatment.

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

