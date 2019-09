WATCH: Alpacas seen racing down road near Hatfield

Alpaca seen on road near Hatfield. Picture: Steven Rafferty. Archant

Alpacas were seen racing down a road near Hatfield yesterday.

Stephen Rafferty was driving on West End Lane in Essendon just before 2pm when the South American camelids came out of nowhere.

He was able to continue down the road after the alpacas had passed.