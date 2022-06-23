WGC station to receive a makeover by local gardening group

A Welwyn Garden City Station Adoption Group will be hosting Makeover Day for a spot of gardening at the WGC Station. - Credit: All Aboarders

A group of green-fingered volunteers are hosting a makeover day to spruce up the WGC railway station.

The All Aboarders will be joined by GTR workers and volunteers to paint, plant, weed and water for a few hours from 9.45am on Wednesday June 29.

The gardening volunteers started up in April 2018 by clearing existing platform flower beds and shrubberies of overgrown and dead shrubs, with roses pruned for the first time in many years. They last held a makeover day in 2019.

One volunteer said: “I joined because I felt a Garden City should have a station that lives up to the town’s name. Since then, I have met many new people and gardening with them has been a pleasure. It makes it all worthwhile when people on the station comment about the improved environment and how it enhances their travel experience.”

The chair of All Aboarders, Lynda Cowan says they will be expecting about 25 people to attend next week, including 10 volunteers, and also added that they do not believe the ongoing rail strike will affect the turnout.

To find out more about All Aboarders and to volunteer for Makeover Day, see allaboarders.org/news/