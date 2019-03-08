Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders. Archant

A Welwyn Garden City group saved plants and bulbs, destined for composting, on Thursday.

Lynda Cowan, chair of All Aboarders, with Serco gardeners. Picture: All Aboarders. Lynda Cowan, chair of All Aboarders, with Serco gardeners. Picture: All Aboarders.

All Aboarders, which aims to brighten up Welwyn Garden City railway station, saved the plants from routine clearance work done by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council contractor Serco.

Serco was pulling out the plants from Welwyn Garden City town centre to rejuvenate the plant beds and borders before the summer season starts.

"The Serco gardeners were very helpful on the day," said Lynda Cowan, founder and chair of All Aboarders.

"We were delighted to have rescued these plants and bulbs, which we hope will flower next spring."

The hyacinths, tulips, narcissi and primulas will also be shared with Digswell Community and Gardening Project.

"We could have rescued more, but we took as much as we could and are pleased to be able to share them with Digswell Community and Gardening Project," Lynda added.