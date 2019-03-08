Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

PUBLISHED: 12:37 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 03 June 2019

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City group saved plants and bulbs, destined for composting, on Thursday.

Lynda Cowan, chair of All Aboarders, with Serco gardeners. Picture: All Aboarders.Lynda Cowan, chair of All Aboarders, with Serco gardeners. Picture: All Aboarders.

All Aboarders, which aims to brighten up Welwyn Garden City railway station, saved the plants from routine clearance work done by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council contractor Serco.

Serco was pulling out the plants from Welwyn Garden City town centre to rejuvenate the plant beds and borders before the summer season starts.

You may also want to watch:

"The Serco gardeners were very helpful on the day," said Lynda Cowan, founder and chair of All Aboarders.

"We were delighted to have rescued these plants and bulbs, which we hope will flower next spring."

The hyacinths, tulips, narcissi and primulas will also be shared with Digswell Community and Gardening Project.

"We could have rescued more, but we took as much as we could and are pleased to be able to share them with Digswell Community and Gardening Project," Lynda added.

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Everything you need to know about Potters Bar Carnival

The Potters Bar Carnival procession in 2018. Picture: Melissa Page

Hatfield pupil named regional finalist in writing competition

Lily Corman with Explore Learning Welwyn Garden City Centre Director, Erin Cosgrave. Picture: Stature PR

Woman with sick child on facing homelessness in Welwyn Garden City

Wendy Rew from Welwyn Garden City has spoken about the difficulty of finding a place to live while on housing benefit. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Everything you need to know about Potters Bar Carnival

The Potters Bar Carnival procession in 2018. Picture: Melissa Page

Hatfield pupil named regional finalist in writing competition

Lily Corman with Explore Learning Welwyn Garden City Centre Director, Erin Cosgrave. Picture: Stature PR

Woman with sick child on facing homelessness in Welwyn Garden City

Wendy Rew from Welwyn Garden City has spoken about the difficulty of finding a place to live while on housing benefit. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Herts Citizens Advice given £260,000 grant to help fight against county’s fraudsters

Over a six month period in 2018, there were 6,272 frauds recorded across Herts

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Welwyn claim derby scalp as Potters Bar slump to defeat

WGC V Potters Bar - Matthew Grant batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Wilkestock UK outdoor festival exclusive for Friday night headliners

Wilkestock Charity Music Festival
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists