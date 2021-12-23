TV star’s random acts of kindness spread Christmas cheer

TV star Alex Murphy has been spreading the Christmas cheer in Welwyn Garden City by performing random acts of kindness for residents.

Invited by Welwyn Garden City BID, the two-time Dancing on Ice champion, presenter and influencer got in the festive spirit by giving back to her community.

Her random acts of kindness included her pay for an 83-year-old lady’s groceries, a policeman and a nurse with a new-born baby’s shopping, two ladies’ nails treatment, and a young man’s Christmas shopping.

“I was so honoured to be approached by Wonderful Welwyn Garden City to be part of this wonderful campaign,” said Alex.

“The last few years have been extremely hard for everyone, and it was so rewarding to be able to give something back.

“The reactions of these lovely people and the community have been fantastic and restored everyone’s faith in humanity.

“I feel so grateful as an American to have been adopted by such a wonderful city here in the UK.”

The actions of WGC resident Alex were praised by Maria Hahn from All About Me Nail Salon, who said: “When Alex came in, were we just saying how the world’s become quite mean and this has restored our faith a little bit.”

Alex’s random acts of kindness have been uploaded to her social media, with the video being viewed more than 170,000 times on Facebook alone.

Welwyn Garden City BID Manager, Nicola Wolff, was delighted to help shoppers and is determined to keep supporting businesses in the town as they continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a BID we are very aware of the challenges that businesses are facing this year,” she said.

“The Christmas shopping period has not been as successful as expected due to the current restrictions so we were determined to find a way to reward our loyal customers who have supported the local businesses by shopping local this year.

“This is our way to say thank you.”

To find out more about Welwyn Garden City BID, visit www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk/bid.