Aldi to donate food to Welwyn Hatfield charities over Christmas

Aldi will be donating food to charities and food banks in Welwyn Hatfield on Christmas Eve. Picture: Daniel Graves Photography Daniel Graves Photography

Aldi is calling on charities, community groups and food banks across Welwyn Hatfield to sign up to receive surplus food donations from local stores this Christmas Eve.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The meals will support those in need at a time when more households are experiencing financial hardship and food insecurity as a result of the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Last Christmas, Aldi donated nearly 450,000 meals to good causes throughout the UK, and expects to increase this number for Christmas 2020.

Charities will be paired with local Aldi stores and can collect fresh and chilled food products that are near the end of their shelf life – including fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread – ahead of stores closing on Christmas Eve.

Luke Peech, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Our Christmas food donations scheme plays a big role in supporting those in need during the festive period and is something we are very passionate about. This is our fourth year running the initiative and we look forward to working with local charities in Welwyn and Hatfield once again.”

Organisations do not need to be a registered charity to apply but must have a level two hygiene certificate gained in the last two years and be able to transport and store chilled food products after collecting them on Christmas Eve at 5pm.