Aldi eyeing new Hertfordshire store locations
Aldi is looking at a number of locations in Hertfordshire as part of plans to open 100 new stores over the next two years.
The supermarket has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023, as it continues to push ahead with opening an average of one new store a week.
Hertfordshire towns where the supermarket is currently looking for sites include:
- Broxbourne
- Cheshunt
- Harpenden
- Hatfield
- Hitchin
- London Colney
- Potters Bar
- St Albans
- Stevenage
- Ware
- Tring
- Berkhamsted
“We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with over 60 per cent of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year,” said Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK.
“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.
“Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”
