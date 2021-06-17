News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Aldi eyes new Hertfordshire store locations

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 9:21 AM June 17, 2021   
Aldi stores Hertfordshire

Aldi are looking for sites in 13 towns including Stevenage and Hatfield. - Credit: Aldi UK

Aldi are targeting 13 new store locations in Hertfordshire as the supermarket chain looks to continue expanding across the UK. 

Hitchin, Stevenage, Hatfield and Potters Bar are among the towns the company is investigating, with the supermarket eyeing freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development. 

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand. 

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.” 

Aldi are looking to open stores in the follow locations: 

  • Broxbourne 
  • Cheshunt 
  • Harpenden 
  • Hatfield 
  • Hitchin 
  • London Colney 
  • Potters Bar 
  • St Albans 
  • Stevenage 
  • Ware 
  • Tring 
  • Berkhamstead 
  • Hemel Hempstead 

